StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Beowulf said it had awarded a drilling contract to Kati Oy for up to 1,650 metres drilling, targeting additional potential iron ore mineralisation at Kallak South, located in Sweden.
The work programme, scheduled for Autumn 2020, would determine if a '3D seismic model can be constructed, and be used to identify additional iron ore mineralisation for the exploration target of 90-to-100m tonnes at 22-to-30% iron at Kalla,' the company said.
At 9:59am: [LON:BEM] Beowulf Mining PLC share price was +0.55p at 5.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
