FTSE 100 Melrose Industries 128.58 +21.36% Carnival 1318.25 +18.65% Rolls-Royce Holdings 359.40 +14.17% International Consolidated Airlines 262.75 +12.38% Meggitt 307.95 +11.58% Ocado Group 1969.00 -6.55% Polymetal International 1594.00 -3.66% London Stock Exchange Group 8013.00 -3.13% Astrazeneca 8449.00 -2.57% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2398.00 -2.52% FTSE 250 Tui AG 550.30 +19.94% Cineworld Group 82.90 +19.07% Hyve Group 18.98 +17.02% Virgin Money UK 101.95 +14.76% Stagecoach Group 71.10 +11.01% Petropavlovsk 23.35 -7.16% Kainos Group 797.00 -5.23% Spirent Communications 239.75 -3.91% Convatec Group 200.00 -2.63% Fdm Group (Holdings) 818.00 -2.62% FTSE 350 Melrose Industries 128.58 +21.36% Tui AG 550.30 +19.94% Cineworld Group 82.90 +19.07% Carnival 1318.25 +18.65% Hyve Group 18.98 +17.02% Petropavlovsk 23.35 -7.16% Ocado Group 1969.00 -6.55% Kainos Group 797.00 -5.23% Spirent Communications 239.75 -3.91% Polymetal International 1594.00 -3.66% AIM Omega Diagnostics Group 86.50 +67.96% Plant Health Care 9.95 +56.08% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.04 +36.36% Loungers 139.50 +34.13% Petards Group 8.72 +26.91% Amur Minerals Corporation 1.18 -23.38% Pathfinder Minerals 0.60 -22.58% Fox Marble Holdings 2.25 -21.05% Physiomics 3.70 -16.85% Redx Pharma 12.50 -16.67% Overall Market Omega Diagnostics Group 86.50 +67.96% Plant Health Care 9.95 +56.08% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.04 +36.36% Loungers 139.50 +34.13% Saga 22.81 +30.34% Amur Minerals Corporation 1.18 -23.38% Pathfinder Minerals 0.60 -22.58% Fox Marble Holdings 2.25 -21.05% Physiomics 3.70 -16.85% Redx Pharma 12.50 -16.67%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -