FTSE 100
Melrose Industries                       128.58      +21.36%
Carnival                                1318.25      +18.65%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     359.40      +14.17%
International Consolidated Airlines      262.75      +12.38%
Meggitt                                  307.95      +11.58%
Ocado Group                             1969.00       -6.55%
Polymetal International                 1594.00       -3.66%
London Stock Exchange Group             8013.00       -3.13%
Astrazeneca                             8449.00       -2.57%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2398.00       -2.52%

FTSE 250
Tui AG                                   550.30      +19.94%
Cineworld Group                           82.90      +19.07%
Hyve Group                                18.98      +17.02%
Virgin Money UK                          101.95      +14.76%
Stagecoach Group                          71.10      +11.01%
Petropavlovsk                             23.35       -7.16%
Kainos Group                             797.00       -5.23%
Spirent Communications                   239.75       -3.91%
Convatec Group                           200.00       -2.63%
Fdm Group (Holdings)                     818.00       -2.62%

FTSE 350
AIM
Omega Diagnostics Group                   86.50      +67.96%
Plant Health Care                          9.95      +56.08%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.04      +36.36%
Loungers                                 139.50      +34.13%
Petards Group                              8.72      +26.91%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  1.18      -23.38%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.60      -22.58%
Fox Marble Holdings                        2.25      -21.05%
Physiomics                                 3.70      -16.85%
Redx Pharma                               12.50      -16.67%

Overall Market
Saga                                      22.81      +30.34%
