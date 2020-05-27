StockMarketWire.com - Security and surveillance systems developer Petards said subsidiary RTS Solutions had won a contract for the provision of software support services to one of its major rail infrastructure customers.
The contract, which would run until 2024, fulfilled RTS's budgeted order book for the current year, while providing strong additional cover for it in the years over the life of the contract, the company said.
At 1:09pm: [LON:PEG] Petards Group PLC share price was +1.85p at 8.73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: