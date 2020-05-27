StockMarketWire.com - Medical device business investor AorTech International said it had been issued a new patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office.
Patent number 10,676,560 had been issued with the title 'biostable polyurethanes'.
The invention related to biostable polyurethane or polyurea that could be used in medical devices.
Chairman Bill Brown said the patent was issued as the company takes 'major steps' in the development of its ElastEon enabled medical devices.
'We currently anticipate reaching the significant milestone of commencing animal testing on the ElastEon sealed graft in the coming weeks,' he said.
At 1:32pm: [LON:AOR] AorTech International PLC share price was +3.5p at 108.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
