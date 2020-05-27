StockMarketWire.com - Balkans-focused marble quarrying group Fox Marble launched a share issue to raise £0.8m for working capital and to fund its business strategy.
New shares in the company were being offered at 1.75p each.
Strategy initiatives to be funded included growing factory sales of processed marble within Kosovo and the greater Balkans area and upping block sales to China and other large block markets.
At 1:41pm: [LON:FOX] Fox Marble Holdings share price was -0.65p at 2.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: