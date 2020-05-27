StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Hurricane Energy said UK authorities had approved its request to delay drilling at the Lincoln prospect in the Greater Warwick Area offshore northern Scotland.
The Oil and Gas Authority had extended a deadline for commencement of the GWA joint venture's commitment well on Lincoln to 30 June 2022, and the deadline for plugging and abandoning well 205/26b-14 to 30 June 2021.
'We would like to thank the Oil and Gas Authority for their flexibility regarding the timing of activities planned at Lincoln during these challenging times,' chief executive Robert Trice said.
At 1:55pm: [LON:HUR] Hurricane Energy PLC share price was -0.02p at 6.76p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: