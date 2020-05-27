FTSE 100 Melrose Industries 128.00 +20.81% Carnival 1276.25 +14.87% Rolls-Royce Holdings 358.85 +13.99% Meggitt 311.35 +12.81% International Consolidated Airlines 263.20 +12.57% Ocado Group 1961.00 -6.93% London Stock Exchange Group 7930.00 -4.13% Polymetal International 1597.25 -3.46% Astrazeneca 8424.00 -2.86% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2390.50 -2.83% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 84.49 +21.36% Tui AG 541.70 +18.07% Hyve Group 18.95 +16.83% Virgin Money UK 102.40 +15.26% Elementis 69.60 +12.26% Petropavlovsk 23.75 -5.57% Kainos Group 800.00 -4.88% Spirent Communications 240.00 -3.81% Apax Global Alpha Limited 133.20 -3.62% Computacenter 1564.50 -3.55% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 84.49 +21.36% Melrose Industries 128.00 +20.81% Tui AG 541.70 +18.07% Hyve Group 18.95 +16.83% Virgin Money UK 102.40 +15.26% Ocado Group 1961.00 -6.93% Petropavlovsk 23.75 -5.57% Kainos Group 800.00 -4.88% London Stock Exchange Group 7930.00 -4.13% Spirent Communications 240.00 -3.81% AIM Omega Diagnostics Group 82.50 +60.19% Plant Health Care 9.48 +48.71% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.04 +36.36% Loungers 137.50 +32.21% Petards Group 8.68 +26.18% Amur Minerals Corporation 1.17 -24.03% Fox Marble Holdings 2.20 -22.81% Pathfinder Minerals 0.63 -18.71% Plutus Powergen 0.06 -18.52% Physiomics 3.70 -16.85% Overall Market Omega Diagnostics Group 82.50 +60.19% Plant Health Care 9.48 +48.71% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.04 +36.36% Loungers 137.50 +32.21% Saga 22.81 +30.34% Amur Minerals Corporation 1.17 -24.03% Fox Marble Holdings 2.20 -22.81% Pathfinder Minerals 0.63 -18.71% Plutus Powergen 0.06 -18.52% Physiomics 3.70 -16.85%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -