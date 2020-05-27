StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Melrose Industries                       128.00      +20.81%
Carnival                                1276.25      +14.87%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     358.85      +13.99%
Meggitt                                  311.35      +12.81%
International Consolidated Airlines      263.20      +12.57%
Ocado Group                             1961.00       -6.93%
London Stock Exchange Group             7930.00       -4.13%
Polymetal International                 1597.25       -3.46%
Astrazeneca                             8424.00       -2.86%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2390.50       -2.83%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           84.49      +21.36%
Tui AG                                   541.70      +18.07%
Hyve Group                                18.95      +16.83%
Virgin Money UK                          102.40      +15.26%
Elementis                                 69.60      +12.26%
Petropavlovsk                             23.75       -5.57%
Kainos Group                             800.00       -4.88%
Spirent Communications                   240.00       -3.81%
Apax Global Alpha Limited                133.20       -3.62%
Computacenter                           1564.50       -3.55%

FTSE 350
Cineworld Group                           84.49      +21.36%
Melrose Industries                       128.00      +20.81%
Tui AG                                   541.70      +18.07%
Hyve Group                                18.95      +16.83%
Virgin Money UK                          102.40      +15.26%
Ocado Group                             1961.00       -6.93%
Petropavlovsk                             23.75       -5.57%
Kainos Group                             800.00       -4.88%
London Stock Exchange Group             7930.00       -4.13%
Spirent Communications                   240.00       -3.81%

AIM
Omega Diagnostics Group                   82.50      +60.19%
Plant Health Care                          9.48      +48.71%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.04      +36.36%
Loungers                                 137.50      +32.21%
Petards Group                              8.68      +26.18%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  1.17      -24.03%
Fox Marble Holdings                        2.20      -22.81%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.63      -18.71%
Plutus Powergen                            0.06      -18.52%
Physiomics                                 3.70      -16.85%

Overall Market
Omega Diagnostics Group                   82.50      +60.19%
Plant Health Care                          9.48      +48.71%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.04      +36.36%
Loungers                                 137.50      +32.21%
Saga                                      22.81      +30.34%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  1.17      -24.03%
Fox Marble Holdings                        2.20      -22.81%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.63      -18.71%
Plutus Powergen                            0.06      -18.52%
Physiomics                                 3.70      -16.85%