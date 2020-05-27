StockMarketWire.com - Home safety product supplier FireAngel Safety Technology said it expected sales to rebound reasonably quickly amid a recent reopening of retail and trade channels.
The company had announced last month that revenue for April was almost at 55% of its pre-Covid-19 budget, which it said was 'some way ahead' of its revised expectations.
'Revenue for May is expected to be at a similar level of budget achievement,' it said on Wednesday.
'We are encouraged by online sales resilience and the increasing shift to online fulfilment in the retail business,' it added.
'In recent days, new enquiries have come through the trade business, adding to our growing funnel of opportunities.'
'In addition, pre-existing commercial opportunities for our connected technology continue to move forward.'
'The recent re-opening of retail and trade channels, and clear attempts to restart the construction sector, reinforce the expectation of a reasonably quick rebound in demand for FireAngel's unique cost-effective connected solutions.'
At 2:01pm: [LON:FA.] Fireangel Safety Technology Group Plc Ord 2p share price was +1p at 14p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
