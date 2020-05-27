StockMarketWire.com - Stock and inventory systems provider Christie said it had tapped a UK government-backed Covid-19 loans scheme.
The company said it had accepted an offer of a coronavirus large business interruption loan scheme (CLBILS) loan of £6m.
The loan would be additional to Christe's existing bank facilities and cash resources.
'The new loan is a precautionary and prudent measure ready to assist with working capital and operational changes in response to the disruption caused by the Covid19 pandemic as the group's businesses re-establish more normalised trading' it said.
At 2:06pm: [LON:CTG] Christie Group PLC share price was +1p at 79.5p
