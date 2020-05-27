StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival said a freeze on services run by its German unit AIDA and Italian unit Costa had been extended until the end of July.
With regards to AIDA, the company said regulations for international tourism were still being adjusted and that specific conditions for a restart of cruises had not yet been fully clarified.
In a separate announcement for Costa, it said its decision was linked to 'the uncertainty of a gradual reopening of ports to cruise ships and the restrictions that may still be in place for the movements of people due to the Covid-19 global pandemic'.
At 2:36pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was +150p at 1261p
