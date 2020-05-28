UK
28/05/2020 23:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
28/05/2020 23:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
US
28/05/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
28/05/2020 12:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
28/05/2020 12:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
28/05/2020 12:30 Prelim GDP Price Index q/q
28/05/2020 12:30 Prelim GDP q/q
28/05/2020 13:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
28/05/2020 13:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
28/05/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP Price Index q/q
28/05/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP q/q
28/05/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
28/05/2020 14:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
28/05/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
EU
28/05/2020 06:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
28/05/2020 08:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
28/05/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
28/05/2020 11:30 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts
JP
28/05/2020 23:30 Unemployment Rate
28/05/2020 23:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
28/05/2020 23:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
28/05/2020 23:50 Retail Sales y/y
