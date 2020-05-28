StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion group Boohoo said it had acquired the remaining 34% stake in subsidiary prettylittlething.com for up to £323.8m.
The acquisition was expected to be 'significantly' earnings enhancing on a fully diluted basis with immediate effect, the company said.
The deal followed a turbulent few days for the company, after Shadowfall, a London hedge fund that specialised in taking positions against companies' share prices, reported Boohoo had overstated its cashflow and profits at its PrettyLittleThing subsidiary by £32m.
Boohoo said it 'strongly' refuted the allegations made in the research note.
The acquisition was for an initial sum of £269.8m, with a further £54.0m of consideration contingent on the group's share price averaging 491p per share over a 6 month period between completion and a longstop date of 14 March 2024.
The initial consideration was to be settled through a combination of shares in the group totalling £107.9m and an up-front cash payment of £161.9m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
