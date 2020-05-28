StockMarketWire.com - Commercial kitchen services provider Filta Group flagged uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic even as annual profit was boosted by a surge in revenue.
The company confirmed an announcement from March that it was not recommending the payment of a final dividend in light of the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19.
For the financial year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit rose 7% to £2.6m on-year as revenue jumped 75% to £24.9m.
The surge in revenue was driven by a £8.6m contribution from Watbio, which the company acquired last year.
Looking ahead, the company said it was 'confident that when social distancing restrictions are lifted and more normal trading conditions are resumed, revenues and margins will return to the levels being experienced in the first quarter of the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
