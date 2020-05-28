StockMarketWire.com - Thermal processing services provider Bodycote said revenue fell 30% in April as its businesses outside of China had experienced the biggest impact from the Covid-19 crisis since the third week of March.
Its automotive and civil aerospace businesses had been among the hardest hit by the pandemic.
For the first four months, revenue fell 12% lower to £216m on-year, with much of the damage seen in April, when revenue at constant currency fell 30%.
The company said it took measures to cut costs.
The current level of cost containment measures represented savings of about £7m per month, which was over and above that achieved so far through the restructuring program, it added.
