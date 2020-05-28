StockMarketWire.com - Logistics company DX Group upgraded its outlook on performance and said it expected to turn a small profit in the second half of the year as performance since mid-April had recovered more quickly than anticipated.
Revenue was still 10%-to-15% below the levels the company would expect at this point in the year.
But as a result of the improvement, DX said it now expected to generate a small pre-tax profit in the second half of 2020 and for full-year revenue and adjusted earnings EBITDA to be ahead of current market forecasts of £309.1m and £1.6m respectively.
At 9:17am: [LON:DX.] DX Group Plc share price was +0.65p at 10p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
