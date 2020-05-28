StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital company Draper Esprit said it expected to report portfolio growth this year despite a Covid-19 hit to performance since September.
For the year ended 31 March, the gross portfolio value was expected to be not less than £695m, compared with £594m on-year, and net asset value per share was expected to be not less than 550p, up from 524p last year.
The growth for the year came against the backdrop of a difficult few months, with the company reporting a net decline of circa £15m in gross portfolio value since September 2019.
'Over the medium term, we believe the recovery from the pandemic will sharply accelerate the trends which Draper Esprit's portfolio businesses focus on. Transformations such as secure cloud infrastructure, remote financial services, online gaming and entertainment, and digital health, all stand to benefit from the societal shifts which the crisis has engendered,' the company said.
At 9:36am: [LON:GROW] Draper Esprit PLC share price was +6p at 448p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
