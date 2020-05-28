StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said it has signed a further contract with Roche to profile autoantibodies in patient samples collected during cancer immunotherapy trials.
It announced that the contract will commence immediately, with initial results scheduled to be provided to Roche within three months, and project completion by November 2020.
Oncimmune said the project will explore the baseline and on-treatment autoantibody profiles as biomarkers in patients that received cancer immunotherapy, using its proprietary SeroTag biomarker discovery platform.
Chief executive Dr Adam M Hill said: 'This significant contract with Roche not only builds upon the excellent collaborative work between the Oncimmune and Roche teams in recent months, but it strikes to the heart of understanding as to why cancer patients have differing responses to the same immunotherapy.'
At 9:38am: [LON:ONC] Oncimmune Holdings Plc share price was +7p at 103.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
