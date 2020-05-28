StockMarketWire.com - Sports and mobility equipment distributor Tandem has reported higher bicycle sales, with year-to-date revenue 77% ahead of the prior year, as the impact of COVID-19 on trading was 'mixed'.
In a trading update, the company said its forward order book is significantly higher than last year to date but that this had placed a strain on its supply chain.
Tandem said online sales, both direct to consumer and with its national retailer partners, have also been strong.
It reported that its national retailer order book is approximately 21% behind the previous year, as national retailers have been slower to place new orders.
In its national retailer business, the majority of toy shops are closed and Tandem said that although there have been few cancellations, a number of orders have been delayed which has had a material impact on revenue.
Tandem reported that it expects group revenue to fall behind the prior year during the Summer period as a result of the lack of national retailer FOB orders and a limited supply of bicycles.
At 9:47am: [LON:TND] Tandem Group PLC share price was -15p at 245p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
