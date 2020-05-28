StockMarketWire.com - Cloud services provider I-nexus reported wider losses as higher redundancy and severance costs and lower revenue weighed on performance.
For the six months ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £2.16m from £1.91m on-year as revenue slipped to £2.27m from £2.31m.
The wider loss came as redundancy and severance costs grew to £0.13m from £0.03m last year.
As well as preparing an additional cost reduction plan that could be implemented, if required, the company said it was in the early stages of reviewing strategic options to introduce fresh capital to the business.
'As the temporary global shutdown and associated uncertainty continues, the group is experiencing longer sales cycles as existing and potential customers focus on business continuity planning and postpone procurement decisions for new software,' the company said.
At 9:59am: [LON:INX] Inexus Global Plc Ord 10p share price was -1.1p at 4.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
