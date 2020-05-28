StockMarketWire.com - In-game advertising company Bidstack Group said it continued to expect revenues for 2020 to be 'very significantly' second half weighted and in line with market expectations for the year.
The update came as the company confirmed it had received its first advertising bookings from the US as well as its first bookings from its network of approved local agencies in Europe, Africa and South America.
Following the global cancellation of live sports as a result of Covid-19, media buyers were seeking to get in front of the increasing numbers of consumers turning to video gaming as an alternative, the company said.
At 10:02am: [LON:BIDS] Bidstack Group Plc Ord 0.5p share price was +0.63p at 5.75p
