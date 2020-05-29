StockMarketWire.com - Brewing and pub company Young & Co.'s Brewery said it would not pay an interim dividend for its current financial year.
The company said it made the decision in light of the ongoing closure of its pubs and an expected lower level of trading when they reopen.
Young & Co.'s Brewery confirmed that all of its lending banks had now replaced its financial covenant tests at June, September and December this year.
They had also waived any technical 'cessation of business' breach resulting from the pub closures.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
