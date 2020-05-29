StockMarketWire.com - Smart meter installer Smart Metering Systems said it planned to commence a phased resumption of all non-essential field work from the beginning of JUne.
The company said it had continued to provide essential and emergency field works to maintain critical national infrastructure since the Covid-19 outbreak.
A temporary suspension of non-essential field work was announced in March.
'This remobilisation is expected to be implemented over a period of three months and will see the resumption of non-essential field-based activities, including the installation of smart meters,' Smart Metering Systems said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
