StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investor Syncona said portfolio company Achilles Therapeutics had dosed the first patient in a trial of a therapy for metastatic malignant melanoma.
The phase one and two clinical study involved the company's clonal neoantigen T-cell therapy in patients with recurrent or metastatic malignant melanoma.
'This tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy has been designed to target clonal neoantigens, believed to be present in all tumour cells, and is the first of its kind to enter clinical trials,' Syncona said.
The trial, known as the THETIS study, expected to recruit about 20 patients and to report initial data in the first half of 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: