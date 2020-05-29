StockMarketWire.com - Legal business DWF warned on profit and said chief executive Andrew Leaitherland had stood down, with immediate effect.
Leaitherland had been replaced as CEO by the company's current chairman Nigel Knowles.
Senior independent non-executive director Chris Sullivan had taken on the chairman's roll on interim basis.
DWF said the profit downgrade followed a deeper Covid-19 impact on performance in April than expected.
Revenues grew by about 11% over the financial year, lower than the 15%-to-20% previously expected.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for fiscal 2020 was expected to be about £34m, with underlying adjusted EBITDA of about £21m.
Despite the slowdown in activity levels, April was the group's strongest month ever in terms of billings and cash collection, driven by a 'concerted action from the partners, with over £40m of billings and over £45m of cash collected,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
