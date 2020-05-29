StockMarketWire.com - Safety-focused company investor Marlowe said it had acquired HR & employment law compliance services group Deminos Consulting for an expected £0.7m.

In the year to July 2019, Deminos generated revenues of £1.0m and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of £0.2m.

Marlowe said the deal would be funded from existing cash and debt facilities.




