StockMarketWire.com - Safety-focused company investor Marlowe said it had acquired HR & employment law compliance services group Deminos Consulting for an expected £0.7m.
In the year to July 2019, Deminos generated revenues of £1.0m and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of £0.2m.
Marlowe said the deal would be funded from existing cash and debt facilities.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: