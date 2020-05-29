StockMarketWire.com - Outdoor advertising group Ocean Outdoor said it had secured a £35m financing facility, comprising a term loan and revolving credit facility.
The company said £25m of the new facility had been issued under the UK government-backed Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme.
Its cash position at 29 May stood at £32m.
'In addition, the management team has continued with its cash conservation and cost reduction programme,' Ocean Outdoor said.
'The group is confident that it has sufficient liquidity should advertising conditions remain subdued for an extended period.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
