StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said a clinical trial of a drug to treat non-small cell lung cancer reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by about 80%.
Detailed results from the Phase III ADAURA trial showed AstraZeneca's Tagrisso achieved its primary goal, and reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 83% in patients with early-stage epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
At two years, 89% of patients in the trial treated with Tagrisso remained alive and disease free versus 53% on placebo, the company said.
At 8:09am: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was +245.5p at 8943.5p
