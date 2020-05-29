StockMarketWire.com - Struggling animal feed supplier Walcom said it had been given a few extra days to pay an outstanding loan, but warned it could still go into liquidation next week.
Walcom said it had been able to defer a lone repayment due at the end of May until 3 June.
A long sought-after HK$1.23m emergency loan from chief executive Francis Chi had still not materialized, though Chi had again reiterated his intention to provide the funding.
Walcom said it would be forced into liquidation on 3 June of Chi's loan was not forthcoming by then.
At 8:46am: [LON:WALG] Walcom Group Ltd share price was 0p at 0.28p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
