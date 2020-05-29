StockMarketWire.com - Consultancy company Science Group said it had topped up a bank loan to £17.5m, in line with plans announced early in May.
The top up had increased its debt from £16.0m and its repayment date was the same as the current loan: September 2026.
An additional interest rate swap had been taken to fix the interest rate of the incremental debt at an effective rate of 3.0%.
At 8:48am: [LON:SAG] Science Group share price was 0p at 205p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: