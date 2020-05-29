StockMarketWire.com - Cancer therapy focused ValiRx said it had agreed to sell patents and materials associated with its FitBio and TRAC intellectual property to Drug Discovery Technologies.
The consideration for the disposal was an immediate payment of £2k and a royalty on net sales until 29 May 2023, capped at a maximum of £1m.
The sale was conducted through a deed of assignment.
'As an assignment, rather than a joint venture, ValiRx is not responsible for future liabilities associated with the relevant IP, which will result in cost savings for the company,' ValiRX said.
At 8:59am: [LON:VAL] ValiRx PLC share price was -0.5p at 7.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: