Healthcare company Concepta reported narrower losses on lower costs and higher revenue.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses narrowed to £2.49m from £2.85m on-year as revenue increased to £32K from £4.8K.
During the year 2019, the group commenced generating revenues in the UK following the receipt of CE Mark certification for myLotus branded products.
Administration costs, including share-based payments, fell to £2m from £2.3m.
'Underpinned by our increasing focus on the digital marketing and education effort from mid-2020, we expect to see good commercial traction of myLotus and take advantage of up-coming connected personal diagnostic technology innovation and industry know-how to drive our growth strategy,' the company said.
