StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Predator Oil & Gas said it planned to apply for a liquefied natural gas import licence for Ireland.
It said the decision followed the execution of confidentiality agreements with a global supplier of LNG and an owner of LNG regasification vessels.
The company said it was forming new subsidiary cPredator LNG Ireland to progress the contracting of a floating storage and regasification unit.
The unit would have a 'send out' gas capacity suitable both for the peak demand gas market and for long term security and diversity of energy supply, Predator said.
At 9:32am: [LON:PRD] Predator Oil Gas Holdings Plc Ord Npv share price was +0.1p at 3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
