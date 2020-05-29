StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investor Syncona said portfolio company Autolus Therapeutics had announced new data highlighting progress on a therapy for lymphoma.
The T-cell therapy was being investigated in the Alexander study, a Phase 1/2 study in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
Data was announced during the Annual Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 Virtual Scientific Program beginning May 29.
At 1:08pm: [LON:SYNC] Syncona Limited share price was +0.75p at 205.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
