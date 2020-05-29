StockMarketWire.com - Gold and nickel miner Katoro Gold said its Blyvoor joint venture in South Africa had extended a period to consider financing options for a gold tailings project until the end of June.
Katoro said the recent release of a scoping study for the project sparked 'significant' interest from possible funders.
'The company was already engaged with a number of potential funders before announcing the scoping study results but received significant interest subsequently, it said.
Katoro said it was in the best interests of stakeholders to allow for sufficient time to consider potential offers.
'The JV represents a unique and exciting investment opportunity for the company with the possibility of significant near-term revenue generation within a very aggressive timeline,' chairman Louis Coetzee said.
'To have received 14 expressions of interest to date, despite the challenging business conditions that Covid-19 has caused, is further validation that the Blyvoor project is indeed robust and attractive to potential investors.'
At 1:17pm: [LON:KAT] Katoro Gold Mining Plc share price was +0.25p at 1.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: