StockMarketWire.com - Energy saving technology group Sabien Technology said managing director David Bakst would leave the company at the end of May.
Executive chairman Richard Parris wound undertake day-to-day management of its operating business.
Bakst had only stepped into the role in November, following the departure of previous chief executive Alan O'Brien.
'As the majority of Sabien staff are currently on Covid19 furlough, David's departure will have no immediate impact on business operations,' the company said
'It is likely that the company will continue to work with David Bakst from time-to-time on special projects.'
The company also announced that it had received live orders for the installation of 350 Sabien M2G units from multiple customers.
'Some of these customers are indicating that Sabien engineers can start to return to site to undertake installations from early July,' it said.
'Subject to this site access being granted, we anticipate a phased return to normal operations from 1 July.'
'This will enable the company to meet customer demand to install purchased units before the start of the winter heating season.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: