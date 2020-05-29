StockMarketWire.com - Mineral sands group Sunrise Resources reported a first-half loss as it continued to develop its CS pozzolan-perlite project in Nevada.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through March amounted to £0.15m, compared to losses of £0.16m on-year.
An environmental assessment for the project had been released by the state's Bureau of Land Management for public comment.
The public comment period would end on 15 June, after which a permitting decision would be made.
'Our next objective is to initiate first production of perlite and natural pozzolan for larger scale customer trials as soon as possible,' chairman Patrick Cheetham said.
It was expected the trials would transition to commercial production in due course, on the commitment of potential customers to sales contracts and appropriate funding, he added.
'To date the Covid-19 pandemic has not affected our progress,' Cheetham said.
'Mining is considered an essential industry in Nevada and existing operations are progressing largely as normal, as is mineral exploration.'
'Our permitting process has been unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic as most Nevada state agencies are working, albeit from home.'
