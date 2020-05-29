StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Tertiary Minerals posted a first-half loss as it continued to develop projects in the US and the Nordics.

Pre-tax losses for the six months through March amounted to £0.28m, compared to losses of £0.18m on-year.

The company said its first drill hole at the Pyramid gold project in Nevada was successfully completed ahead of schedule, intersecting 0.55 metres, grading 2.01 grams per tonne of gold.

A mine permit appeal process for the Storuman fluorspar project in Sweden was ongoing, with the government offering no commitment to a decision timeframe.

Tertiary Minerals is invested in other projects in Nevada, and in Finland.


At 1:45pm: [LON:TYM] Tertiary Minerals PLC share price was 0p at 0.23p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com