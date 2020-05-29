StockMarketWire.com - Business media and events company Bonhill said it had secured $1.1m of loans under the US government-backed paycheck protection program.
The loans or a portion of the loans may be forgivable if the proceeds were used for eligible purposes, including employee retention and payroll.
'The board currently expects that over two-thirds of the funds received under the PPP loan will be eligible for forgiveness, which will form a significant proportion of the company's previously announced £1m US payroll cost savings expected in 2020,' Bonhill said.
At 1:49pm: [LON:BONH] Bonhill Group Plc Ord 1p share price was +0.2p at 9.45p
