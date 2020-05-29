StockMarketWire.com - Digital media group Catenae Innovation it had teamed up with health and wellness business Newcastle Premier Health to develop its Covid-19 identification app.
Newcastle Premier Health would provide its knowhow to the Cov-ID project, an identity documentation exchange system to record an individual's Covid-19 test status through a mobile app.
The system would be marketed to businesses and organisations.
Newcastle Premier Health had agreed to pilot the Cov-ID app, which was expected to commence on Friday, Catenae Innovation said.
At 2:07pm: [LON:CTEA] Catenae Innovation Plc Ord 0.1p share price was -0.35p at 3.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
