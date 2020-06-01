StockMarketWire.com - Flooring retailer Topps Tiles said it had agreed the £18.1m sale and leaseback of its head office and central warehouse buildings at Grove Park in Enderby, Leicester to UK Warehouse Properties.
The payment represented a premium of about 29.3% to the balance sheet asset value of the properties of £14.0 million, Topps Tiles said.
Sale proceeds would further strengthen the company;s financial position as it responded to the Covid-19 crisis.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
