StockMarketWire.com - Gambling software company Playtech said it had been granted regulatory approval to provide its casino product in the New Jersey market.
Playtech said it would soon launch soon in New Jersey under its transactional waiver with bet365 and Hard Rock Atlantic City.
'Playtech expects to launch with further operators in New Jersey in the near future and has also started the licensing process in other US jurisdictions,' the company added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
