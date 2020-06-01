StockMarketWire.com - Food processing and retailing company AB Foods said Primark would re-open all its stores in England on 15 June, and expected that operating profit at its food businesses would be in line with previous guidance.
The company expected performance in its grocery division to top expectations, but fall short in its sugar business.
Primark expected to be operating from 281 stores representing 79% of total selling space on 15 June. Stores in Northern Ireland, Wales, and Scotland were anticipated to be opened in late June.
'By 15 June, we will also have opened three new stores which were originally planned for opening in our financial third quarter: Mons in Belgium and Gropius in Berlin, Germany have already opened; and a store in the Trafford Centre, Manchester in the UK would open on 15 June, the company said.
Cumulative sales since re-opening, on a like-for-like basis, were down on the same period last year in aggregate.
Consumer demand had been 'strong' for children's, leisure and night wear, along with summer products such as shorts and t-shirts, reflecting good weather in markets where the company was trading.
'Our initial view is that the implementation of social distancing could only affect sales to some extent in the higher density stores, which represented some 10-to-20% of pre Covid-19 total Primark sales,' it added.
AB Foods' grocery operating profit, meanwhile, would be ahead of its previous expectations with stronger sales of branded products sold through the retail channel, more than offsetting weaker sales in food service.
But the company said it expected a lower profit at AB Sugar following further disappointing performance at Illovo.
The aggregate operating profit for the group's food businesses is expected to be in line with previous guidance.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
