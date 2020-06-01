StockMarketWire.com - London West End property investor Shaftesbury said legal proceedings brought against the company by investor Samuel Tak Lee regarding a previous capital raising had been withdrawn.
The legal proceedings were issued by companies whose former beneficial owner was Tak Lee. Those companies currently had an interest in about 26% of Shaftesbury's share capital.
Shaftesbury also noted that Capital & Counties Properties had agreed to acquire a 26.3% shareholding in Shaftesbury from Veloqx.
'The board looks forward to engaging with Capco as it would with any other shareholder in the company,' Shaftesbury said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: