StockMarketWire.com - London West End property investor Shaftesbury said legal proceedings brought against the company by investor Samuel Tak Lee regarding a previous capital raising had been withdrawn.

The legal proceedings were issued by companies whose former beneficial owner was Tak Lee. Those companies currently had an interest in about 26% of Shaftesbury's share capital.

Shaftesbury also noted that Capital & Counties Properties had agreed to acquire a 26.3% shareholding in Shaftesbury from Veloqx.

'The board looks forward to engaging with Capco as it would with any other shareholder in the company,' Shaftesbury said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com