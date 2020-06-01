StockMarketWire.com - Property investment company Capital & Counties Properties said it had agreed to acquire a 26.3% stake in Shaftesbury for £436m from Veloqx.
The company said the acquisition represented an attractive investment and entry price relative to historical levels.
The £436m acquisition at a price of 540 pence per Shaftesbury share represented a discount of 13.9% to the closing Shaftesbury share price on 29 May.
'Whilst we can expect continued market uncertainty in the near term, we are confident about the long-term fundamentals and prospects for the West End and prime central London,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
