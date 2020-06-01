StockMarketWire.com - Property investment company CLS said it had acquired an office building in Nuremberg, Germany for €18.2m excluding costs.
The asset had a weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) - a measure used to judge the value of contracted rents in a property - of 7 years to breaks with €1.1m net rent per annum, reflecting a net initial yield of 5.8%.
'The building will provide strong, consistent income for CLS, adding Deutsche Telekom to its tenant base which was 48% let to governments and major corporations as at 31 December 2019,' the company said.
Georg-Elser-Strasse 7, built in 2014, was a four-storey office building comprising 5,913 sqm (63,647 sq. ft) of space fully let to German telecommunications company, Deutsche Telekom.
