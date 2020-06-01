StockMarketWire.com - Listed investment company International Public Partnerships said there had been no material change in the operational performance of its investment portfolio in the first five months of the year.
During the period since 1 January 2020, the company made new investments of about £11.5m, including previously existing commitments.
'The company's portfolio of assets continues to perform well with revenues and cash receipts in line with management forecasts and levels of satisfaction remaining high amongst public sector clients,' said International Public Partnerships.
At 8:05am: [LON:INPP] International Public Partnerships LD share price was +1p at 161.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: