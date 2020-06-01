StockMarketWire.com - Hollywood Bowl, ten-pin bowling operator, reported lower first-half profit as the coronavirus outbreak forced the company to shut its stores.
For the six-month period ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax profit fell 11.7% to £14.5m on-year, while revenue climbed 3.3% to £69.2m.
'We remain very confident in our business model, and believe that we are well placed to successfully re-open our centres initially in a capacity restricted environment and as we start to emerge more fully from this crisis, to capitalise on the pent up demand for out of home leisure experiences, and return to a growth trajectory,' the company said.
At 8:25am: [LON:BOWL] Hollywood Bowl Group Plc share price was +1.25p at 181.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: