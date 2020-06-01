StockMarketWire.com - Cosmetics company Warpaint London said it had agreed to stock is products in Wilko's UK-based stores.
Around 100 Body Collection branded products, designed in partnership with Wilko, would be stocked in 355 Wilko stores from mid-September, while over 115 Technic branded products will be stocked in 189 wilko stores.
'This is the latest development in our strategy to increase the presence of the group's brands with leading retailers in the UK and internationally,' chief executive Sam Bazini said.
At 8:44am: (LON:W7L) Warpaint London Plc share price was +8.5p at 65.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: