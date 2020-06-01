StockMarketWire.com - Medical devices company Tissue Regenix said its OrthoPure XT tissue regeneration product had obtained a CE Mark.

The mark has been awarded for revision of the anterior cruciate ligament following re-rupture and additionally, permitted use for the reconstruction of other knee ligaments.

OrthoPure XT was a decellularised xenograft ligament that enabled tissue regeneration, utilising the company patented dCELL technology, which originated from the University of Leeds.


At 8:49am: [LON:TRX] Tissue Regenix Group PLC share price was +0.05p at 0.43p



