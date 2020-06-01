StockMarketWire.com - Medical devices company Tissue Regenix said its OrthoPure XT tissue regeneration product had obtained a CE Mark.
The mark has been awarded for revision of the anterior cruciate ligament following re-rupture and additionally, permitted use for the reconstruction of other knee ligaments.
OrthoPure XT was a decellularised xenograft ligament that enabled tissue regeneration, utilising the company patented dCELL technology, which originated from the University of Leeds.
At 8:49am: [LON:TRX] Tissue Regenix Group PLC share price was +0.05p at 0.43p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: