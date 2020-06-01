StockMarketWire.com - MJ Hudson said the coronavirus crisis had slowed activity, but the asset management consultancy was 'confident' of meeting market expectations for the full year.
While there had been some revenue disruption due to the lack of new fund launch activity in recent months, the company undertook measures to manage its costs to compensate, MJ Hudson said.
The company's ESG practice had gained two new clients in the UK since March.
The company said it was 'confident' of achieving profit in line with market expectations for its full financial year ending 30 June 2020.
At 8:54am: [LON:MJH] share price was -1p at 42p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: